xQc in disbelief after delivery glitch sends him way too much food on stream

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel accidentally ordered an insane amount of food after an apparent Uber Eats glitch put too much food in his cart, leading to massive confusion.

Twitch streamers who broadcast long hours are known to rely heavily on delivery food to get through their days on camera.

xQc is one such streamer – often streaming for the majority of his waking hours, and so has become reliant on food delivery apps, to keep him nourished during his 12 hours a day live on Twitch.

It also means his meals are often streamed too – so when his latest food order arrived on stream, it was a total disaster.

Uber Eats ‘glitch’ delivers too much food to xQc

The 26-year-old streamer was live on June 14 when the Uber Eats incident occurred. His brother, Nick, came down the stairs behind xQc with an absolutely ridiculous amount of food in hand.

“What the f**k is this?” Nick said, confused. xQc, seeing the mountain of food, responded “What? I didn’t order that. Wait, oh my God…”

Felix facepalmed as he checked his phone and realized there was a ‘glitch’ with the Uber Eats app that ended up with him getting enough food for a large family delivered instead.

Afterward, he explained to his chat that the “preorder” option on the app stacks up old orders so that when it was clicked multiple times, it ordered him all the food at once.

This resulted in the star Twitch streamer getting enough food to feed an entire family.

Whether this was a glitch on the Uber Eats app, or xQc simply adding too much to his cart and not noticing, he and his brother will be eating well for quite some time.