xQc hits back at Hasan as streamers feud: “It’s lame as f**k”

xQc has stirred an unexpected controversy with fellow Twitch star HasanAbi, after he placed him in the ‘B’ tier of his streamer tier list – provoking Hasan to comment that he “wasn’t a good person.” xQc has responded to the comments, calling it “lame.”

On June 14, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel completed a streamer tier list on stream, ranking streamers he is familiar with on a range of ‘S’ to ‘D’. Hasan, one of the most-watched streamers on the platform, only made the cut for the B tier – something he took issue with on Twitter.

Despite Lengyel actually saying he “liked” him a lot, Hasan responded, “xQc probably ranked me a B list streamer because I won’t f**king have him on when a trending political thing is happening where he has to act like he cares to farm the last ounce of the Twitch directory before he goes back to promoting crypto gambling to teens for multiple millions.”

After the inevitable drama this sparked, Hasan made his alt-Twitter account private, but went on to criticize xQc again on Discord. He said, “he’s just never been a good person to me and idc.”

Hasan also suggested that other streamers “baby” xQc and have more patience with him because he’s popular, regularly pulling over 60,000 concurrent viewers.

xQc responds to Hasan

On stream, xQc addressed the comments directly. “I think this is just pure projection,” he said. “Calling people out for doing a piece of content, calling it ‘farming’ … I think is just is perspective, and why he does things.”

As for the claim that xQc’s friends only put up with him because he’s popular, xQc said it was “lame as f**k.”

“Making such a far-fetched conclusion about somebody’s friend groups, who they hang out with and why they hang out with them, I think it’s kinda lame.

“Devalidating someone’s entire social group, based on what they have or whatever, is the reason people create boundaries, and end up having a twisted mindset about social groups. I think that’s lame as f**k, I’m just going to say it.”

Clearly, there is a rift between the two mega-popular streamers that appears to have been brewing under the surface for a while. Most fans of the streamers were surprised to see Hasan go on the offensive after the seemingly innocuous streaming tier list.