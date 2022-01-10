xQc hits back at everyone “losing their minds” over his react streams

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has once again hit out at criticism over his popular react-style content on Twitch, even comparing it to other popular streamers and questioning why they didn’t receive the same backlash.

xQc and some of his Twitch peers have been causing a stir online with their react content, typically watching TV shows and movies, while simply reacting to what happens.

With DMCA and legality concerns being raised, and Pokimane even being banned from the platform while reacting to Avatar: The Last Airbender, there has been some serious ongoing discussion regarding the ‘TV show meta’.

With pressure heating up on the situation, Twitch’s Head of Community Productions djWheat even said that his management team “must be worthless” for letting him continue to stream TV shows.

xQc, however, doesn’t see it the same way, and doesn’t think the criticism has been entirely fair either.

Reacting to the DjWheat tweets, xQc asked: “Where was all this energy when Toast was watching 150 episodes of Naruto while literally sleeping on stream? Where was all this energy at then?”

He goes on to question why he “watches three hours of content and the internet loses its mind,” adding that DisguistedToast had “literally a library of one of the most distributed anime in America … and nobody blinks an eye.”

xQc isn’t the first to question possible double standards over how different creators have been treated in regards to their content.

Trainwreck recently called out the “shamelessness” of some streamers in an argument with Hasan, after he was vilified for his react content several years ago while it’s now become meta.

There is still a lot of debate ongoing regarding the ‘TV show meta’ and react content in general, and at this rate, it’s not going to die down any time soon.