xQc hits back at criticism for reacting to videos on stream

Popular Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has responded to viewers who criticize him for reacting to videos during his broadcasts.

Former Overwatch pro xQc has become one of the biggest streamers on Twitch in recent years, building a massive fan base of just under 3 million followers.

While he is known for broadcasting a wide variety of content on his channel, some viewers, who were unhappy with his approach to streaming, criticized him for spending too much time reacting to videos and other posts while he is live.

During his Dark Souls III playthrough on April 30, the 24-year-old fired back at some of the critics, revealing that he does not do it quite as much as some of his viewers would claim and mainly checks in on the current trends.

“I look at the trends okay? I look at comments on other platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and people’s personal channels, I analyze that s**t okay, sometimes I look at it,” he explained.

xQc also explained that there were other popular streamers on the platform who spend considerably longer reacting to clips that their fans send in.

He highlighted Fedmyster and Nymn as two popular streamers that spend even more time reacting to videos and claimed that their chat is filled with praise for the "amazing" entertainment they are providing.

"Why do I get all the hate for that s**t?" he asked, confused by some of his viewers' criticism, "when I do one and half hours a day, tops."

Similarly, the popular streamer has previously voiced his opinion on Twitch subscribers that "expect too much" while watching their favorite streamers.

Mixer star Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek has also recently discussed the differences between what Twitch viewers typically want to watch compared to those on his new streaming platform.