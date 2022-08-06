xQc hilariously trolled by chat while showing off “astounding” Rainbow Six gameplay

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was roasted mercilessly by his chat after he didn’t realise that he wasn’t streaming any Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege gameplay.

Being Twitch’s most popular streamer has its perks, including having a strong fanbase behind your back, which is certainly the case for xQc.

The streamer’s followers have teamed up on numerous occasions with hilarious affect, including trolling his fellow creators and even Fox News.

The group aren’t afraid to turn the tables and troll xQc on occasions, as seen during his August 4 livestream after he experienced a technical fluke.

xQc mocks Twitch chat after being trolled

xQc was playing away on Rainbow Six, completely unaware that none of the game was being projected on his screen. As a result, his viewers could only see him and a blank screen.

His chat then got plagued with viewers joking about the “astounding gameplay” as xQc went on playing with his friends.

After finally realising that he wasn’t streaming any of the game, xQc hit back at his fans for trolling and laughing at him.

He said: “This chat is so f**king dumb. Guys, how is this funny? That’s not even funny. I don’t know how you guys think that’s funny.”

However, after explaining the blunder to his teammates, they too erupted into laughter. They also said it was even more hilarious given how well xQc was playing.

Although, xQc soon got the gameplay back up on his steam and didn’t let the funny moment get in the way of helping his team to victory.