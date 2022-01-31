xQc has ruthless method to speedrun his crazy Twitch unban requests

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel decided to browse through his unban requests on Twitch, and unlike some other streamers, settled on the most ruthless way to quickly sift through as many requests as possible.

xQc is consistently the most viewed streamer on Twitch, with tens of thousands tuning in every day to see what he’s up to.

As a result, that means his chat is always very active, so much so that you can barely even see your own messages as they’re already long gone once you hit enter.

This, though, does mean that xQc’s chat is inundated with more undesired messages than your average streamer, and almost 10,000 unban requests to respond to.

During his January 30 stream, xQc decided to take a look at his unban requests to see what he was dealing with, and quickly discovered the best method to deal with the requests.

While at first the Canadian star was sifting through the people’s messages and deciding whether they really earned an unban, that quickly shifted, and he essentially became an unban request speedrunner by the end.

Reeling off each individual request and commentating as he went, xQc flew through his requests, saying things like “Denied … ‘Go to my live’, no thank you … Discord, denied … Plugger, you’re done.”

By the time he had finished, xQc had gone from around 8600 unban requests to approximately 7873, wiping out over 800 requests with this method.

He also used this as an opportunity to remind his viewers that people rarely get banned for “no reason,” and questioned who the “dumb f**ks” are who actually do get banned.

While streamers like Pokimane and Valkyrae might like to deliberate over their weird unban requests, xQc doesn’t have quite the same patience.