xQc freaks out during Twitch horror stream and it’s hilarious

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gets scared by the smallest things while playing horror games, and it’s absolutely hilarious to watch.

It’s clear why xQc has cemented his spot at the top of the Twitch mountain. The streamer’s hilarious outbursts of anger and going on tangents about random things have attracted close to 10M followers since starting his streaming career in 2014.

An average of 82,000 viewers tune in to his streams every single day, and in a recent broadcast the Twitch star booted up a horror game – which led to some hilarious jump scares.

During his January 29 stream, the streaming star played the horror survival game Fears to Fathom. It’s fair to say the Lengyel got quite the fright when playing late at night.

A hilarious clip was captured when xQc was rummaging around a kitchen in-game when he accidentally opened a refrigerator which made him jump right out of his chair and out of his own skin.

Left speechless, the streamer continued wandering around the house in-game and opened a door that shocked him for no reason. “Dude, listen I don’t know if I want to do this,” the streamer cried out.

With xQc getting banned once again from GTA RP NoPixel server, nobody can guess what game he’ll be playing next. But, it’ll likely be a long-time until we see him make a return to horror games after this latest stream.

However, whenever he does, viewers will be expecting nothing but hilarious moments for themselves, even if they’re terrifying for xQc.