xQc finally gives Twitch fans an update on his planned two-month subathon

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel told fans the reason why he hasn’t started his two-month-long Twitch subathon yet, claiming he’s still in the process of moving houses and is waiting for things to settle down.

In April 2021, xQc announced he was planning to host an epic 60-day Twitch subathon. It happened after he expressed a desire to beat Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren’s record-breaking subathon by a long shot.

However, less than a month later, he slammed the breaks. It turns out he needed more time to prepare than he thought. Still, he assured fans it would happen sometime this year, but it hasn’t – leaving many fans wondering when it will.

Advertisement

In addition to seeing several threads about it, the question came up while he was streaming, and he had enough. “I don’t understand [why people say things like] why hasn’t he done a two-month-long subathon,” he said. “How are these threads even upvoted?”

Then, xQc explained the reason why: because he’s moving out yet again.

“You’ve seen me move house three times. Like, I don’t get it. I can’t do it now,” he said. “I’m moving out of here very soon. This is temporary. I’m not staying here.”

xQc and Adept were forced to move out after an armed man broke into their home. They lived with Sodapoppin for a while before finding a place of their own. And now that they’ve seemingly broken up, it sounds like they’re changing houses again.

Advertisement

So, it might be a while until xQc feels settled enough to get the ball rolling on his subathon. But once it happens, it will almost certainly become the next big thing on Twitch and maybe even surpass Ludwig’s subathon.