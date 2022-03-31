xQc fans grossed out after he accidentally reveals his “goblin” toe on stream

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel stunned his viewers when he unintentionally showed his foot on stream, and elicited some hilarious reactions about one of his toes in the process.

xQc is by far the biggest streamer on all of Twitch. He commands the highest amount of average viewers on the entire platform, and has streamed an ungodly amount of hours since 2017.

With tons of viewers also comes tons of scrutiny over everything he says and does on his channel.

While live on March 30, he accidentally showed off his big toe, a seemingly inconsequential act, and yet drew a massive reaction from fans.

xQc’s big toe goes “goblin” mode

The French-Canadian streamer was showing off the inside of his PC when the camera caught a glimpse of his foot, revealing the big toe in question.

While the PC itself was in dire need of a clean-up and some cable management, his viewers also dialed in on the streamer’s “disgusting” big toe.

Another viewer referred to the extremity as a “goblin” toe.

This is not the first time viewers have been “grossed” out at xQc specifically.

In July 2021, he gave viewers a room tour which revealed tons of empty fast food cups and a general state of disarray of his streaming space. Viewers called the room tour, “disgusting and sad.”

With by far the most subscribers on all of Twitch at over 80k, xQc might be due to cash some of those Twitch checks for a deluxe pedicure.