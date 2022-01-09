xQc explains why MasterChef Twitch streams might continue despite DMCA strikes

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has suggested that his MasterChef streams might be able to continue despite other streamers picking up DMCA strikes over streaming TV shows.

Over the last few weeks, some of Twitch’s biggest names have moved onto a brand new ‘meta’ that involves them watching full-length TV shows and movies with their fans, rather than the usual YouTube videos and Twitch clips.

It has, naturally, split opinion with Twitch users – with some streamers concerned that they’re playing a dangerous game in regards to DMCA strikes and possible advertising backlash against the platform.

Both Pokimane and HasanAbi have suffered consequences of the ‘meta’, with Poki receiving a 48-hour ban for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Hasan getting a DMCA claim for watching MasterChef.

However, xQc, who has teased a possible collaboration with MasterChef host Gordon Ramsay previously after their Twitter back-and-forth, might have a way to continue watching the cooking show.

During his January 8 stream, the Canadian was talking about the recent strikes and bans that his fellow streamers have faced when he gave fans a bit of an inside scoop into how he might be able to avoid punishment moving forward.

“Guys, I don’t want to say anything crazy about it… I don’t want to get ahead of anything or get anybody’s hopes up, but I actually enjoy MasterChef a lot and my people are talking to their people,” he said. “So there might be something cool with that. Maybe in the future, we’ll be able to watch some of it. We’ll see how it’s going to work, but it’s getting worked on.”

The former Overwatch star didn’t reveal much else about the ongoing talks, but noted it will take some time before it is straightened out.

Given that xQc’s streams can attract over 100k viewers regularly, giving him permission to stream the show could attract a huge new audience. But, we’ll have to see how things shake out.