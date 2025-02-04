xQc explains why he has “no actual friends” in streaming industry

Canadian streaming star xQc has gone on record to claim he has “no actual friends” in the “very cold” industry. Explaining why, he argued that’s just “the way it is” in his field.

As one of the most popular streamers ever, xQc has largely built a following by staying in his own lane. After climbing the ranks as a professional Overwatch player, his pivot into content creation has mostly been focused on elevating his own brand.

It’s been a successful grind, to say the least, given he’s typically among the most-watched Twitch streamers every month and is still raking in millions of dollars from his contract with Kick. However, that’s not to say he was completely alone all this time.

From collaborating with Pokimane on a short-lived podcast to the GTA RP era where every day was a new collab with another popular personality, he’s had his fair share of what seemed to be online friendships. However, that’s not quite the case, as xQc went on a rant on February 3, 2025, claiming he has no proper friends to speak of in the streaming industry.

Kick: xQc While he may have had some streamer friends in the past, xQc claims he’s now “burned” all of the bridges.

xQc says the streaming world is “very cold”

“I have no actual friends, and I’m ok with that,” xQc said during a Kick broadcast before adding; “The streaming world is very cold.”

In previous years, he claimed to have merely been ‘playing the game’ and being cordial in order to benefit his career. Now that he’s in a position where money and status are set for life, he no longer has to ‘fake it’, as he explained.

“At least I don’t play the game of pretending anymore. I’ve never been any good at it, never liked it. I burned all my bridges because there’s not a lot of good bridges to be made in streaming.

“That’s in every big industry in entertainment, that’s the way it is,” xQc continued. “Any denial of that fact is just people coping or trying to look better.”

When pressed on the matter later into a Marvel Rivals game, one viewer brought up the fact he’s most recently collaborated with Adin Ross. Both high-profile Kick streamers, xQc appeared on Ross’ most-watched stream ever, wherein, the social media celeb interviewed Donald Trump and gifted him a custom Cybertruck.

“Yeah, I am friends with Adin,” xQc admitted, before clarifying their relationship. “I’m not an Adin d***rider. I don’t depend on him. That’s not the same thing.

“Being with people every day, ‘Guys, I’m your best friend,’ holding hands, that s*** is insane. You only see that in the movies.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time xQc has expressed such a disdain for genuine friendships with fellow content creators. “Interacting with other streamers is actual cancer,” he said bluntly in 2021.