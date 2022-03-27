xQc explains how Sodapoppin has become “weird”

During a stream Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained why he thinks fellow streamer Sodapoppin has become “weird” lately.

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris is one of the most tenured streamers on Twitch and within the live streaming space in general. Due to that, he’s gotten to know plenty of other influencers.

One of these is xQc. The two have often appeared on one another’s streams, and Felix even stayed at Chance’s house.

However, xQc claims that that Soda’s become “weird” and not himself lately.

xQc claims Sodapoppin has gotten “weird”

During a stream on March 26, xQc responded to Twitch chat’s comments that Sodapoppin “made him” as a streamer.

While he agreed with that Soda had helped him get to where he was today, Felix added that Soda seems to have changed lately, becoming “weird.”

“Soda’s weird these days,” xQc said. “He’s anti-everything, edgy Andy – I don’t know what’s gotten into him, dude.”

“He’s like ‘I hate everything’ [and] grumpy” Lengyel added. “What is happening with him, man?”

xQc isn’t one to shy away from saying what’s on his mind. What remains to be seen though is how Soda will respond, if he will at all.