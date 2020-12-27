Logo
xQc explains himself after leaking “cheats” folder on his PC

Published: 27/Dec/2020 15:38

by Georgina Smith
xQc in a YouTube video
YouTube: xQcOW

Twitch xQc

Popular streamer xQc ended up having to explain why he had a folder labeled “cheats” on his PC after he accidentally revealed his folder menu screen live on stream. The reason behind it was a lot more innocent than some fans had hoped.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, with a follower count of over 4.4 million. Thanks to the sheer amount of streaming he does, it’s no wonder that on a daily basis something dramatic or hilarious ends up happening while live.

This time, people thought Felix had really messed up when he accidentally revealed his computer screen mid-stream.

Lengyel made matters worse by appearing to panic as the screen showed, probably just worried that something private might have shown accidentally.

xQc explained that he has a push to mute, and when he clicked it, it ended up pulling up a screen full of files. The names of the folders included ‘Battery,’ “Bit and Sub Badge Files,’ along with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Fall Guys.

It didn’t take long for one folder to catch viewers’ attention though: one labeled ‘Cheats.’ Almost as soon as the page opened it was closed, but chat managed to catch on to the suspiciously named folder and flooded xQc with comments about it.

Felix then went on to explain why exactly the folder is named that, and it was a lot less incriminating than it initially looked.

“It’s Minecraft mod packs. I have a ‘cheat’ folder, that’s just how it works.” After a moment of thinking he said “ah it’s actually not even Minecraft. It’s Pokemon. I’m dumb, it’s actually Pokemon.”

“Whenever you download a game like Pokemon and you have a randomizer, and your randomizer, there’s something called ‘cheats,’ and those cheats are like to make the game different,” he continued.

“If you’re doing a certain run, you have to use a cheats folder. It’s called cheats because you’re cheating the game, you’re cheating it. Either to make it harder, or easier.”

That didn’t stop the chat making jokes about the accidental reveal, but at least Felix’s explanation illuminated the real reason he has a folder labeled cheats on his computer.

Using any kind of cheats or hacks in games is actually against Twitch’s community guidelines (not to mention likely to get you banned from the game as well). So, of course, xQc will stay well away from anything untoward when gaming. But, mods are allowed on Twitch, provided it doesn’t “give the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game.”

xQc mocks Twitch’s latest ToS update: “They apply to literally nobody”

Published: 22/Dec/2020 5:19 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 5:40

by Brad Norton
xQc streaming on Twitch
Twitch / Twitch: xqcOW

Twitch xQc

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel claims Twitch’s new Terms of Service (ToS) update — which has been met with a great deal of backlash after deeming the use of words like “simp” and “virgin” were bannable offenses — has totally missed the mark.

Coming into effect on January 22, an assortment of ‘offensive’ terms will no longer have a place on Twitch. Whether it’s threatening words or hateful speech, the Amazon-owned streaming service is broadening its horizons in the new year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the internet caught wind of a few particular terms and immediately fought back. The word ‘simp’ was seen across the site 97% more than usual in response to these announcements. 

Many popular streamers have joined the community in laughing off some of the chosen terms. Now, xQc is the latest to comment on the drama. Explaining how the upcoming changes won’t make a noticeable difference.

“The new ToS are a little specific for my liking,” he said during a December 21 stream. When asked about the announcement, xQc simply brushed it aside. “To be honest, it doesn’t really change anything.”

“I don’t think the new ToS applies to anybody. I’m going to be honest, the new ToS applies to literally nobody. It’s a non-issue.”

Twitch wants to avoid terms that can “negatively target” other users, even implying that bans could follow under certain circumstances. Though “nobody does any of these things” that Twitch is looking to prevent, according to xQc.

Mocking the ToS changes, he joked about the only way to actually get banned for using select words on Twitch. “Look at him, this f***ing virgin, holy sh**,” he joked, as if he were going out of his way to target an up-and-coming streamer with 20 viewers. “Guys, go in his chat and tell him he’s a virgin.”

He would have to do that for “like two weeks straight” for the new rules to even come into play, xQc added.

Obviously, that example is a tad excessive, but the point is clear; with specific terms being targeted, it begs the question of just how strict Twitch will be in enforcing punishment. Clearly, xQc thinks the new changes fail to make an impact.