xQc disgusted after banned Twitch viewer sends him gross message

During his May 17 stream, Twitch star Felix 'xQc' Lengyel revealed how a banned Twitch viewer went to great lengths to prove him wrong. The former Overwatch pro explained to his viewers why he was mortified by their behavior.

A major component to streaming is the personality's ability to entertain their viewers. Unfortunately, due to the live nature of the format, this also leaves them open to trolls who want to grief them and ruin their day.

During his latest broadcast, xQc opened up to his audience about a viewer he had to keep banning over and over again. However, things took a dark turn when the user sent the Twitch star a disgusting message.

xQc mortified by disgusting message

The streamer was in the middle of a broadcast when he opened up to his chat about a disturbing story involving a viewer he had banned. "I had this one guy who kept making new accounts over and over. And he would still watch the stream. I would beg him all the time," he began.

xQc then explained how the troll always knew what to say to set him off. "He would always say the one thing that would like trigger. And then at some point I said "Yo, dude I'll just ban you again. Stop making accounts you f**king v*rgin c**k lord!" However, the viewer then private messaged him.

"He sends me a DM and says "I'm not a v*rgin and here's proof!" ... He sends me a picture of actually him [with] some girl. It was a real picture of a selfie while he's [with her] and he's like "Yo dude, I'm not a v*rgin!" ... I was like what the f**k, who does this!?"

Disgusted by the viewer's actions, xQc claimed he then tried to confront the user in Discord. According to the streamer, the user just said "some stupid s**t," before adding, "I don't think he watches anymore."

The streamer detailed the encounter as "just weird" and seem baffled by the lengths the user went to harass him. Although thankfully, it seems that the troll has moved on after his many attempts to bother the Canadian.

If nothing else, the disturbing tale is a remind of the kinds of things steamers have to deal with behind the scenes. Banned users aside, xQc continues to crush it on Twitch. At the time of writing, he's amassed over 3 million followers to his channel.