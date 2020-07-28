xQc defends Pokimane over backlash from viewer count tweet

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys somehow ruffled a few online feathers with a recent tweet celebrating her viewer count, prompting fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to suggest that anyone getting upset over it should find some other way to spend their time.

If you've been on Twitch in any capacity in recent years, you'll probably know who Pokimane is. Boasting the largest subscriber count of any female streamer on the platform, she's easily considered one of the site's biggest stars.

As Twitch streamers often do, Pokimane celebrated reaching over 10,000 viewers with a pure gameplay stream with no face cam on July 25. She also threw in a cheeky dig at her haters, which didn't go over too well in certain online circles.

Shortly after Poki's tweet made the rounds online, variety streamer Dennis 'PayMoneyWubby' Richardson took some shots at her, implying she had no idea what she was talking about.

"Did you guys see that Pokimane tweet where she was like 'No cam, no audio, just Valorant, 10K viewers, and I'm only famous because I'm a girl?' She said something like that," Wubby laughed. "Like, OK r***rd."

Even though Wubby has a larger platform than most to share his feelings on the matter, it's obvious that a number of people agreed with him. However, there has been some pushback toward his comment as well, notably from Felix 'xQc' Lengyel.

"Guys, I agree that it wasn't like, the best tweet, it came off as a little bit weird. I saw it, I didn't think anything of it," xQc explained while examining the outrage surrounding Pokimane's post. "It's fine, I think sometimes you express being proud of something you do in different ways."

"She did that, she's proud of her gameplay and how much people appreciate it," xQc continued, before throwing in a dig at Wubby. "Maybe this guy should try that every once in a while, some gameplay. Maybe wouldn't have to f***ing rely on media share for content."

xQc is definitely no stranger to the drama the streaming community has to offer; recently, he got into a spat with none other than Jessica Blevins, who's husband is Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins - even though the two have since buried the hatchet, so to speak.

If anything, this whole situation just proves that no matter how big and successful you get on Twitch or social media, not everyone will be on your side. But looking at the massive numbers Pokimane continues to pull in shows she probably doesn't need to worry about the haters all that much.