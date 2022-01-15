xQc defends Pokimane after Twitch harassment: “Can’t we be nice?”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel rushed to Pokimane’s defense after the Twitch star was subject to harassment following a hate raid, urging viewers to treat everyone equally — for better and for worse.

Pokiamne was forced to end her stream on January 12 after an influx of viewers entered the chat and bombarded her with harassment. They were allegedly following orders from JiDion, who was banned shortly after.

Many prominent streamers, including Disguised Toast, Mizkif, and Myth, defended her after the incident. xQc has joined the fray on January 14. However, he approached it from a slightly different angle.

xQc kicked off his speech by telling fans that it was going to be the “hottest take” of the month and maybe even the year. “If this gets me canceled, so be it,” he said before rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck into it.

“It’s not about harassing the queen, or harassing Pokimane, or harassing women,” he said. “It’s about harassing anybody. If you’re going to be an idiot and a moron to a woman or to a man, don’t make it about the fact that they’re a woman or a man.

“Is it that hard? I don’t think it’s that hard. I hate everybody. I don’t make it about that, though. If I end up hating or making a toxic remark to a woman, it’s not because it’s a woman. It has nothing to do with it. It’s the same way if I said something to a male.”

The juicer warlord left viewers with one final note: “Can’t we be nice or be toxic to everybody?” He immediately took back his point about people being toxic. However, he believes everyone should be treated equally.

It’s not the first time xQc has supported Poki in incidents like this. In April 2021, he slammed “misogynistic” Twitch viewers for constantly harassing her.

Poki returned the favor in December 2021 by defending xQc’s fanbase, claiming there are “bad apples” everywhere, and people shouldn’t generalize a group like that.

The two have developed excellent rapport throughout the years and have even started collaborating more.