xQC defends Hasan after Trainwreck claims Twitch gives him special treatment

xQc has spoken up on Hasan’s behalf after Trainwreck claimed that he and Pokimane are the only streamers Twitch will “take care of” in the long run.

On November 12, Trainwreck joined Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on a stream where they ended up discussing the state of Twitch. In a quick rant, Train explained that he believes Twitch wants to make some creators “feel cornered” so that they won’t attempt to leave the streaming service behind.

He warned the pair that the site will continually “spit in [their] face” while only ever taking care of names like Pokimane or Hasan who he reckons are a closer fit to what Twitch wants to promote on the site.

However, xQc has now stepped up to defend Hasan and explain how his relationship with Twitch isn’t what it’s made out to be.

xQc defends Hasan after Trainwreck claims he and Pokimane get special treatment

The former Overwatch pro made it clear that he doesn’t want to take sides in the argument one way or another, but he clarified that Hasan is not actually making the kind of money that some people assume.

“Hasan’s deal isn’t very good…it’s good but it’s not [mindblowing] like is trying to be said,” he explained.

He also elaborated that people have a habit of misimagining the kind of income that Hasan gathers from streaming and their projections are quite offbase with reality . “I don’t want people throwing shit at Hasan because he’s making like 20 or 30 million…I’m telling you right now, that’s not how it is.”

While Trainwreck may not have the inside info that xQc does about other creators’ contracts, his points about moving an audience to another platform may still hit home for someone like Cenat who has previously questioned whether the site sincerely supports his meteoric rise.