xQc cuts off Twitch stream after doxxing himself again by accident

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was forced to end his June 13 stream earlier than planned after he accidentally doxxed himself and gave away his IP address.

Over the last few years, as he’s grown into Twitch’s biggest streamer, xQc has had to deal with plenty of security issues – both online and offline, as he’s dealt with fans invading his personal space.

In terms of dealing with online attacks, he’s no stranger to being bombarded by stream snipers who want to ruin his games, but he’s also had to deal with viewers getting a hold of his IP address.

The latter has happened on a few occasions, and has prevented him from streaming at times as his internet service has been bombarded by DDoS attacks. While some tech-savvy viewers have jumped through serious hoops to get his IP address in the past, he’s also given it away by mistake too.

Lengyel had another tech slip-up during his June 13 stream where, once again, he showed off his IP address to around 100,000 viewers, prompting him to go offline before he’d planned to.

This time around, xQc was trying to access a gambling website to play some slots, but was met by a connection issue that prevented him from doing so. As the classic ‘Error 502: Bad gateway’ message appeared on-screen, so did his IP address, and Lengyel shut down his stream as a result.

“Stream offline for the day, leaked IP address by accident, you know the rest of the story,” xQc tweeted after going offline. “Gotta restart stuff and do a couple of homework anyways. I’ll be up and live early tomorrow. Thanks for hanging out.”

STREAM OFFLINE FOR THE DAY LEAKED IP BY ACCIDENT, YOU KNOW THE REST OF THE STORY. GOTTA RESTART STUFF AND DO A COUPLE HOMEWORKS ANYWAYS. I'LL BE UP AND LIVE EARLY TOMORROW. THANKS FOR HANGING OUT — xQc (@xQc) June 14, 2022

As noted, xQc has run into this issue a few times before, and while it can usually be resolved pretty quickly, it’s better to be safe than sorry given that someone can find your real-life address from your IP.

He’s confident that he’ll have things sorted and be back streaming within a day, and hopefully he takes some extra precautions this time around.