xQc confirms long-awaited Twitch subathon is happening soon: 90-day plan revealed

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has finally confirmed that his long-awaited Twitch subathon is happening soon, as the streaming star just revealed some new details including how long it will last and what’s to be expected.

In April 2021, xQc revealed he was planning to dethrone Ludwig’s record-breaking subathon by doing one of his own. However, just when it seemed like it was happening, he decided to delay it multiple times.

Now, almost a year later on March 21, 2022, xQc confirmed the ball is finally rolling.

Not only did he announce the planning process is underway, but he also revealed what sort of content and events it will include.

Advertisement

“Believe it or not boys, I was setting up stuff for the subathon,” he said after rocking up later than usual to his March 21 stream.

“I’m actually very excited to tell you that I’m pulling the trigger and I’m starting to buy stuff for it. I’m investing time and money to make it come alive.”

xQc admitted it will take “quite a bit of time” to organize, but insisted it will be worth it. “It’s kind of hard to organize because there’s a lot of stuff to do. There’s so much stuff to do [in preparation] for it, but it will be fun.”

Advertisement

He also revealed the maximum time it’ll run for. “I’m probably going to hard cap it at 90 days because anything above that is going to be really dumb. That’s going to be the hard cap, for real. Otherwise, it will be too long.”

xQc also explained why it’s taking so long to put together. “I need to get stuff set up one thing at a time so there will be never-ending content. I don’t want to spoil anything because I’m still drafting ideas, but there’s a bunch of stuff we’re going to do.”

Advertisement

“I want to run at least two or three big events per week. Like, one every two days, a big event, and then small events almost every other day.” As for what those events will entail, well, he opened up about that too.

“Just stuff like having a community server for Minecraft, GTA, Rust, community stuff like sub-games, mod games, sub contests, giveaways, viewers fighting for money. Stuff like that. Having mini-tournaments on the fly. You’ll see.”

The subathon launch date still isn’t set in stone, so it could be a while before it kicks off. However, the fact the ball is rolling is music to his fanbase’s ears, and it sounds like he’s got a lot planned for it.

Advertisement

Given his popularity on Twitch, there’s a good chance he’ll break the current subathon record on the platform, which was set by Ludwig in April 2021 and stands at 283,066 subscribers, but we’ll have to wait and see.