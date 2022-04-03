xQc claps back at Twitch streamers & viewers using his emotes as memes

Former Overwatch pro turned full-time Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has hit out at streamers and viewers using his emotes as jokes, claiming that it puts him “on the map”.

Since moving away from Overwatch’s esports scene to pursue full-time streaming, xQc has gone from strength to strength in the online gaming community.

Sitting at over 10 million followers reinforces what an overwhelming success the move was, and puts him as the 5th most followed streamer on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Amongst other things, viewers have come to love xQc’s outspoken personality, never afraid to shy away from offering his thoughts on a certain topic.

Advertisement

Recently, we saw the Canadian share his opinion on Will Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars ceremony but, in his April 2 stream, xQc hit out at the use of his emotes in other streams and by other creators.

Read More: Logan Paul wins WWE WrestleMania 38 debut despite tag team betrayal

Watching some classic Tfue Fortnite content, Lengyel shared his disappointment at how his emotes are used on occasion, with many doing so as a joke or to mock the streamer. However, he believes he ultimately wins from them being used, regardless of the intent behind it.

“At the end of the day,” he said. “Guys, I don’t want to seem entitled or weird saying sh*t like this… but everybody clowning on my emotes and saying ‘guys, my thing happened xQcL’. Everybody clowning on xQcL dude, I don’t mind it! It’s funny, ok. They want to meme and do some bulls**t about xQcL, xQc, that’s funny. I don’t give a sh*t.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He continued: “Want to know why it’s funny? Because nobody clowns on any of their emotes because nobody uses them, people don’t even f*king know they exist. So, at least it puts me somewhere on the map. I don’t really give a sh*t.”

Recently, xQcL has become more of a meme on Twitch, with some using it to poke fun at the streamer. However, xQc appears to be taking the line that any publicity is good publicity and, for now, thinks it will keep him at the top of Twitch.