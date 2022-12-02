xQc claps back at Twitch critics roasting his unpopular eating habit

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel clapped back at his audience after they roasted him for never finishing the food he eats on stream.

xQc is one of the most prolific streamers on all of Twitch, broadcasting more hours than any other creator on the platform by far.

Since he spends so much time in front of an enormous live audience, he often resorts to eating meals on stream, ordering tons of takeout meals and leading to a disturbingly messy room.

During a recent live stream, the French-Canadian lashed out at his viewership after they continually commented on him not finishing his food or drinks.

xQc defends his eating habits and blasts viewers

The 27-year-old was live on December 1 when he innocuously ate a meal and drank a Coke in front of his viewership as he normally does.

One of his viewers asked: “Will you finish the coke you’re drinking?”

xQc lashed out at the viewer for the comment and said, “Probably not, dude. Why does everybody have to be so pressed about not finishing my Cokes and finishing all my food? I live in America, the portions are massive.”

He continued, “So, I waste food. And I don’t give a f*ck. Do you want me to feel bad for wasting my food and not finishing it? I’m gonna tell you how it is: I don’t give a f*ck. I don’t care, okay?”

Clearly, Lengyel is completely fed up with his viewership commenting on his eating habits.

And with such large portion sizes in America, he says there’s no way he can finish every meal he orders by himself. Even if he doesn’t finish every single meal, it’s not his viewership’s business.