xQc claims he’ll have to set up a hidden “bunker” to get away amid Adept drama

xQc recently moved to get away from Adept during the ongoing drama between the former couple. But, with his location exposed, xQc thinks he may have to hide away “for at least a week” until things blow over.

xQc has had a very public and messy breakup with Adept, one that has been unfolding on stream and across social media for months.

Things have gone as far as Adept allegedly entering xQc’s house and stealing irreplaceable personal belongings like baby pictures and other personal mementos.

Not to mention, the police have been called to xQc’s address multiple times in rapid succession, only adding to the already stressful situation for this streamer. He’s seriously considering setting up some sort of “encampment” or “bunker” to keep his location a secret and isolate himself.

xQc thinks he needs to isolate himself for “at least a week”

In a discussion near the end of an over 9 hour long livestream, xQc spoke about how much of a toll recent events have taken on him and that he may be forced to completely isolate himself.

“I think a good solution would be to set up a good encampment, like a good bunker, that’s, like, unknown. That’s what I thought I had here. But… I guess I’ll have to camp for at least a week, or maybe more, and then come back.”

xQc continued speaking about the current situation after admitting he may need to disappear to an “unknown” location for a bit, and, while he knows he’ll be ok in isolation, he lamented feeling like he had to leave the community of streamers around him behind.

“There are so many people, so many streamers here, dude. There are like 40 streamers in the area, and we can always hang out. There’s always someone to talk to and chill [with], I can just bike around and go see people.” xQc explained. “Literally, I can go to anyone’s house — It’s like a village here. It’s really chill. It makes me feel in the moment. Sometimes, that matters.”

He continued on and said, “I do this, everyone does their same thing on their own, it’s like — all doing the same thing, it makes you feel like you’re part of something. Makes you feel like you’re in the moment. You know? And I really like that. Now this could be taken away, just like that. It’s just trash.”