xQc calls out Twitch for double standards while watching Neymar Jr gambling stream

Streaming mega star xQc called out Twitch for double standards on gambling streams when watching Neymar Jr openly gambling live on stream despite a ban on this type of content.

Gambling has had a long and controversial history with Twitch. The site initially had lax rules on gambling on stream, but after much petitioning from some of the site’s biggest names, they eventually cracked down on it.

Despite the ban, there is still a plethora of gambling streams still up on Twitch. However some streamers which previously did gambling streams, like xQc, are not allowed to do so with the updated rules.

Streamers like Trainwrecks have called out Twitch for still allowing gambling despite their updated rules. And once again, we have another streaming megastar in xQc calling out the site for still allowing it.

While trying to beat his Minecraft speedrun, xQc was directed to Neymar Jr’s stream by his chat, only to be shocked to see him openly streaming himself gambling away thousands of dollars.

“This seems like some pick and choose bulls***” he said about the stream. “I don’t want to be some anti-Twitch bandwagoner, but this is some pretty big pick and choose dogshit based on current outrage situation to feed the morons” he continued to say.

He continues to say there is no reason Twitch should be allowing this, and that if either him or Trainwrecks streamed it, they would get banned immediately.

A few in the chat tried to reason that the site Neymar was gambling on, Blaze, was not mentioned in Twitch’s ban announcement. Which xQc immediately retorted that the ban covers all forms of online gambling, not just site specific ones.

Others in his chat offered the explanation that Neymar is streaming from Brazil, so the rules might not apply to him and only American streamers.. And once again, xQc retorted that when he was doing gambling streams, he was living in Canada.

It’s quite clear xQc is not happy with the double standards of the gambling ban. As of right now, there are still hundreds of gambling streams still running on Twitch.