xQc calls out Trainwrecks for “unprofessional” behavior amid EA drama

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has called out fellow streamer Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam for his “unprofessional” behavior in his ongoing beef with EA after they banned him from an Apex Legends tournament.

On November 1, Trainwrecks was told he would not be allowed to compete in NICKMERCS’ $50k Apex Legends tournament, believed to be due to his gambling streams, and he slammed the company for the ruling.

The drama didn’t end there, though. Ever since the ruling, Train has been outspoken against EA, tweeting about his qualms with the company.

For example, he’s spoken out against EA’s use of gambling sponsorship on soccer team’s jerseys in FIFA 22, given the reason they banned him from competing.

last week @EA told nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because i gamble, today on fifa one of my viewers found this kit, what fucking clowns pic.twitter.com/nnvmsRWQID — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) November 15, 2021

During a November 15 Twitch stream, xQc spoke out about Trainwrecks’ response to the tournament ban, calling him out for being “unprofessional” about the matter.

“I’m on nobody’s side,” he said. “I just think, overall, it’s always bad if a company doesn’t sponsor you or kicks you out of the tournament, to get mad at them publicly. That’s very unprofessional.

“I’m not with Train on this in any scope ever. Even his first tweet… I still think was bad. A company will sponsor or not sponsor whoever the f**k they want.”

He continued: “They just didn’t want to have him in the tournament. That’s it. End of story. It had nothing to do with the gambling. Maybe it does have to do with it a little bit. It may not. Either way, they didn’t want to have him in the f**king tournament. End of story.”

xQc does agree with Trainwrecks on one count, however, saying that having gambling sponsors on kits in FIFA “endorses it.”

It doesn’t look as though Trainwrecks has eased up on the issue, though, and whether he ever has the chance to work with EA again in the future remains to be seen.