xQc calls out beauty YouTubers for "trash" personalities

Twitch star Felix 'xQc' Lengyel didn't hold back from letting fans know what he thinks of the YouTube beauty community, claiming its influencers have "trash" personalities.

xQc has never been afraid to share his opinion on a wide variety of topics, but he may have opened a whole new can of worms with his comments on the drama hotbed that is the YouTube beauty scene.

Advertisement

During a stream on July 24, xQc went off on a heated tangent about beauty YouTubers, claiming that most of them probably got into makeup to hide their "trash personalities."

Read More: xQc explains why he thinks Dr Disrespect is being quiet about Twitch ban

"All the beauty ones are so weird," Lengyel said of the scene. "It's like they go into beauty to do makeup to hide their trash-a** personality. That's what I feel like, dude."

Advertisement

Based on everything that's gone down in the YouTube beauty community in the last few months, with things like the drama involving Jefree Star, Shane Dawson, Tati Westbrook and James Charles, there does seem to be some merit to xQc's claims.

Read More: Pokimane reveals insane costs of being a top Twitch streamer

But, as we mentioned earlier, Felix may have inadvertently opened a Pandora's Box of sorts, since YouTube Beauty fans are one of the most-feared subgroups on the internet today - second only to KPOP stans, probably.

xQc isn't one to just dish out the criticisms either; he can definitely take it, as well, and he has his own dedicated community - which is one of the largest on Twitch at the time of writing, with over 3.3 million followers.

Advertisement

Will xQc's comments set off a flame war between his and the online beauty community? Probably not, but it is always entertaining to see someone with an outside view give their opinion on one of the more colorful areas of YouTube.

Read More: Jinnytty confirms Twitch ban after The Last of Us 2 comments

In fact, xQc has done videos before that could fall into the beauty category with his roommate 'adeptthebest,' but we wouldn't expect to see him coming out with his own palette anytime soon.