xQc calls FaZe Clan’s new logo “corny” as he feuds with members

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has called FaZe Clan’s new logo “corny” as the organization has gone through a bit of a rebrand.

Over the last year, FaZe Clan has gone through a lot of changes. The popular organization was floated on the stock market by new investors, however, that didn’t last long. FaZe’s stock price ultimately plummeted.

Following that, a battle ensued between the new leadership and original members, including FaZe Banks. As FaZe was sold, Banks was put back into a leadership role and quickly removed a lot of members who had been signed under the new leadership.

Since then, FaZe has had a bit of a resurgence with members like Lacy and StableRonaldo. So, their next move? A logo rebrand.

xQc dissects FaZe Clan logo rebrand

FaZe has, as per Banks’ explanation, softened its signature F logo by adjusting some of the corners. However, xQc believes it is a “corny” change-up to make.

“FaZe rebrand, corny,” he quickly said before taking a proper look at the new changes.

“What?! Brother, I’ve got to be honest with you, this looks like Ratchet & Clank or some sh*t. Guys, this looks like a wrench. This is like a wrench that you buy to f**king repair a car or something. Yeah, I don’t know. Guys, am I wrong? It looks like a wrench, no? Guys, I see this, I see a wrench.”

The former Overwatch League star quickly moved from viewing the new logo after briefly looking at the colors being used too. “RGB. Erm, what? Oh, get out, get out. Get them out of here,” he concluded.

It’s safe to say that the KICK streamer won’t be joining FaZe anytime soon, and nor will he be having their logo used on his streams.

Don’t be surprised if a few FaZe members hit back at him either. xQc and Ronaldo have already been feuding over a block on X, formerly known as Twitter.

