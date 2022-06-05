xQc blown away after fan stream snipes him in most ridiculous way ever

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left blown away as he spotted a viewer wearing a shirt with one of his chat emotes on while reacting to a YouTube video.

xQc is undoubtedly one of Twitch’s leading streamers at this point. With close to 11M followers, the former Overwatch pro has amassed a loyal audience worldwide.

Sometimes his fans even try to prank him, such as when they tricked a Fox News reporter into giving the 26-year-old creator a high school graduation congratulations message.

Now, the unsuspecting streaming star spotted one of his fans in a YouTube video that he was reacting to, and he’s blown away by it.

During xQc’s June 5 stream, the popular streamer began reacting to videos. However, while watching a video from Jubilee, a channel he watches on stream regularly, he noticed something odd about one of the participants in the video.

After briefly watching the beginning of the video, Lengyel noticed that one participant named Dimitri was wearing a shirt with an oddly familiar design. When taking a closer look, xQc realized the shirt had his Twitch emote xqcA on it.

“What the f**k was that? What the f**k is this edited in,” said xQc in confusion. “What the f**k is that. Oh my god, dude, they’re starting – guys they’re starting operation infiltration. I told you guys this would happen. I told you this would happen. I told you guys we’d watch this so much that one day they’ll start infiltrating the videos.”

Later in the video, Dimitri repeatedly began talking about juice, likely referring to xQc being named “the juicer” by his fans.

“Okay dude, okay this is so f**king dumb. He’s sniping. He’s sniped my reaction, this is so next level,” xQc said.

Clearly, xQc was caught off guard and wasn’t expecting one of his fans to be in the YouTube video he was watching.

It wouldn’t be out of the question to assume more viewers will try the same in order to get attention from the streaming star.