xQc blasts The Game Awards for treating him like a “ghost”

Amid his nomination and loss to Ludwig at The Streamer Awards, xQc had fired back at various award shows for seemingly ignoring him in their ceremonies.

The Streamer Awards were held on March 12 and commemorated the community with a serious stacked list of nominees. Hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa, the award show quickly broke records on Twitch.

Among the Streamer of the Year nominees was xQc, who lost out to Ludwig, much to shroud’s surprise.

Now, xQc has expressed his frustration towards other shows such as The Game Awards and the Esports Awards.

xQc blasts award shows for treating him like a “ghost”

During his March 13 stream xQc fielded questions about his experience at The Streamer Awards, where he touched on his dismay about other events that have left him out. xQc began his rant by saying “What is it? At The Game Awards, Esports awards, or what-the-f***-awards, these motherf****** act like I’m a f****** ghost!”

“Yo these suckers, I don’t know what it is for, maybe it’s because of advertisers or like sponsors, they’re acting like I don’t f****** exist man” continued the streamer.

xQc’s rant didn’t stop there as he claimed to be more popular than some of the annual award events: “B*tch I’m bigger than your event, p*ssy. What is wrong with these people man? Holy shit…that is insane.”

The streamer took aim specifically at The Game Awards for “inventing” a new category: “They invented a new category? Streamer of the Year… and the dude they nominated people who went live on average for 3 hours a f****** day… that’s less content than people who make videos.”

The Game Awards has yet to be given a date for 2022, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see if xQc will be acknowledged in their nominations.