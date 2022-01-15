xQc blasts Riot for removing classic League features

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has hit out at Riot over classic League of Legends features being removed from the game to try and prevent toxicity between players.

Season 12 of League of Legends is quite a different game from what loyal fans will remember thanks to a slew of changes we’ve seen over the years. While some additions could be argued to be for the better or worse, many fan-favorite classic features were removed in turn.

With the old features removed such as the old loading screen which showed who’s game hadn’t loaded, popular Twitch streamer xQc hit out at Riot for trying to protect players from being “bullied” for disrupting games.

In his January 15 live stream, xQc hopped on League of Legends with some friends when he got frustrated about one player not loading into the game quick enough.

Fellow streamer Ray_C mentioned that the old loading screen which was removed in Season 9 would show who hadn’t loaded in. “Yeah, I remember that,” xQc responded, who continued by mocking the devs. “But then, people got bullied for their PC, and then they removed this because people got bullied for their win rate.

“Profiles, we removed it because people got bullied for their stats, oh but this we removed it because players got sensitive,” he said. “Oh my god, what’s next? Hide the name? Hide the champ? Oh, you know what, hide the in-game score, hide the whole map. You know what? Ban the game, ban computers, ban monitors.”

Nonetheless, the devs are continuing to remove and change classic aspects of League of Legends.

With Season 12’s release, Riot overhauled the major aspects of the LoL client and rank icons that players weren’t pleased with.