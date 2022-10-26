xQc blasts “fatphobic” label in Twitch rant after watching blindfolded dating show

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Legyel explained why he’s okay with people being “fatphobic” and disagrees with how people apply the label to others.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and it seems like the French Canadian has an opinion on everything under the sun and isn’t afraid to share them.

During a return stream following some health issues earlier in October, the former Overwatch League pro was watching Cut dating videos with his chat when he was linked to a Twitter post where one of the contestants was called “fatphobic.”

In the video, the blindfolded contestant rejected his date after discovering her body type. The user accused the man of being “fatphobic” for not wanting to date the woman, prompting xQc to explain why it wasn’t a big deal.

xQc defends “fatphobia” on Cut dating show

According to xQc, it’s “fair” for men to like girls with a certain body type and there’s no issue with a guy saying no to dating women above their “threshold.”

“Yeah, I’m fatphobic, b*tch ass. What are you going to do about it?” he asked. “At least in some cases, people can do something about being bigger or not. But people think it’s okay to say ‘no he’s too short,’ and you want to know something about height? You can’t change it.”

The Canadian continued, pondering why being “fatphobic” was such a big deal, calling out the double standards related to height and how short people can’t do anything about it.

“So stupid. Every person who liked this tweet needs to unplug the internet!” he exclaimed.

Thus far, xQc hasn’t faced any pushback for his remarks with many agreeing with the Twitch star on his dating preferences.

In any case, Lengyel’s comments are sure to draw the ire of some, but it seems doubtful that his opinion will be swayed.