xQc blasts “degenerate” Twitch viewers who swatted his old houses

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit out at some “degenerate” viewers who coordinated swattings and raids on his old homes, even though the properties were empty.

Over the last couple of years, some of Twitch’s top stars have been hit with regular SWAT raids, as some viewers contact their local police departments to elicit the highest response possible. These hoaxes, sadly, have not gone away despite some viewers getting in trouble for calling them in.

In the case of xQc, he’s had to leave houses behind because of regular SWAT attempts, routinely moving home to try and get to somewhere a little more secure.

The Canadian hasn’t been hit with any SWAT raids on in a while, but some trolls have still been sending the police to his old homes, causing damage and worrying those who still live nearby – even if the houses themselves are empty.

xQc blasts “suckers” swatting his old homes

It was a topic that the former Overwatch pro touched on during his November 15 stream, as he tried to get the calls to stop.

“Basically, some of the suckers decided to SWAT and raid my properties and the houses that they think I could live in. Really f**king dumb,” he said. “I got a bunch of alerts on my phones. These houses are empty. Nobody lives in them.

“It’s just annoying because it can cause other people to get hurt that arent even me or somebody else. I don’t know what the f**k is up with the internet, ok, that’s like swatting a random person you have no idea about.”

The Twitch star further hammered home the point that his old neighbors are the only ones in harm’s way, given that the homes are empty, which is not acceptable.

“It can only hurt random people. I don’t know what the f**k is wrong with you guys. I don’t know what the f**k is wrong with you absolute degenerates. Don’t do that. Why are you doing that?” he added. “A random neighbor could have gotten hurt or shot. Some animal could have died randomly. Just stupid.”

xQc did note that he won’t be out of pocket for the damage done to his properties, given it was a hoax at the end of the day.

The issue still remains a serious danger to content creators, but also the people around them as well.