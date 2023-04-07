xQc berates OnlyFans consumers in heated rant, claims they’re “hindering” mankind

xQc, a Twitch streamer that largely makes a living through fan donations, randomly lashed out at OnlyFans consumers during a recent broadcast, arguing people who buy in are effectively “hindering” civilization.

As one of the biggest names on Twitch month in and month out, tens of thousands are often tuning into xQc’s every broadcast. Though despite his stature as a face of the platform, the 27-year-old figure often finds himself at the center of many a streaming controversy.

From the outrage surrounding gambling on Twitch, to incidents involving other top stars like Pokimane, and even coming under fire for the state of his setup, xQc ends up in headlines more often than not. Especially given he often welcomes the drama, as the Amazon-backed platform’s resident “juicer.”

Walking right into the line of fire once more, the mega-popular streamer has now targeted OnlyFans in his latest rant. Lashing out at well, fans, who support content creators on the site, he adamantly believes those engaging with the platform are “hindering” mankind.

xQc explodes on OnlyFans consumers

“These OnlyFans consumers donating is giving me brain rot man,” xQc said unprovoked in the midst of his April 6 broadcast. Almost six hours into a typical marathon stream, it was here when the tangent picked up and he unloaded on those supporting OnlyFans creators.

“Listen, I’m sorry, I respect all creators, I do. I just think that buying OnlyFans s*** is one of the most ‘degenerational’ actions of mankind,” he yelled, establishing new vocabulary in the process.

“Legitimately. It is one of the most deliberate, life-backpedaling, progress-hindering, brain-rotting activities that anybody has ever come up with.”

Continuing his heated tirade, xQc went on to claim he’s never once purchased a “singular dollar of any of this s***” on OnlyFans. For those who do support various creators on the platform, however, he had some choice words.

“I don’t mean to be a purist or ‘utopia andy,’ but I do genuinely feel like people are hindering…people are de-wiring their brains with this s***.”

As for why xQc feels so passionately about it all, he argued the OnlyFans experience is one big contradiction. On the surface, the idea, at least in his mind, is to engage with something that “is nearly the most intimate in its nature.” Yet its form is “the most disconnected” it can possibly be, he claimed.

“It’s two extremes. Give me something that is less intimate than that, it is almost as disconnected as it gets.”

Clearly, xQc isn’t a fan of the platform and what its creators have to offer. Worse yet, in his opinion, are those that spend their hard-earned money to access various paywalled content or simply show support to their favorite personalities.

Although many in his chat at the time even argued against his stance, the Twitch streamer was steadfast in his views, claiming once again that OnlyFans is purely for those seeking to “rot” their brains.