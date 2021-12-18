xQc baffled by Bella Poarch’s TikTok success: “Where’s the content?!”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reacted to Bella Poarch’s TikToks and revealed he was confused as to how her content is so popular.

In 2020, TikTok exploded, going viral in a way no one could predict. It’s since become a household name, with many of its users like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae becoming famous because of their popularity on the mobile app.

Bella Poarch is another now-celebrity to gain fame from TikTok, sharing short clips of her performing dances and trends. Twitch streamer xQc watched her content on December 17, but claimed he doesn’t “understand” how it gets so many views.

xQc reacts to Bella Poarch’s TikTok videos

“This is it? Okay…” he began as he pulled up the 24-year-old’s account and watched videos of her at a BTS concert and acting out the “Miso Soup” meme. “What the f**k?”

The French Canadian then opened up a clip of the TikTok star dancing. “Guys, what the f**k? 17 million views?” he asked before clicking on another. “What the f**k?! 60 million views?!”

“I don’t understand! 60 million views?! That’s insane!” he exclaimed. “Where’s the content, bruh?! What the f**k am I looking at?! I thought she made more content, I’m telling you. Dude, I’m not laughing. She’s making, like, a f**king goldmine!

Lengyel was even more confused when a viewer linked him to Bella Poarch’s popular M to the B TikTok which made her blow up on the platform. The Twitch star was left speechless as he watched the viral 2020 video which now has over 650 million views.

While xQc was baffled by her incredible success, it should be pointed out that he was more confused by the insane amount of views TikTok brings in. The streamer clarified to his fans that he was not dissing Poarch, and was actually blown away by her mind-blowing popularity given her short-form content.