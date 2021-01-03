 xQc and Andy Milonakis get heated over Rust server drama: "You're a sociopath" - Dexerto
xQc and Andy Milonakis get heated over Rust server drama: “You’re a sociopath”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 12:27

by Luke Edwards
AndyMilonakis/xQc

Rust xQc

After days of being slammed over his actions in the OfflineTV Rust server, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has made a fair few enemies in-game and on stream. His arch-nemesis now is Andy Milonakis, who, after starting a feud with xQc, hasn’t let it go, and is even arguing with his fans.

It’s fair to say xQc’s presence on the OfflineTV Rust server has garnered a lot of attention. He’s received criticism from multiple streamers, including shroud, for his focus on PvP and accusations of other streamers for stream sniping.

The latest drama, however, occurred when he got into a feud with Andy Milonakis. xQc, who was teamed up with GreekGodx, killed Andy and looted him. Andy was not pleased and retaliated by killing Greek. When xQc found Greek’s body, he and Andy got into an argument where Andy labeled xQc a “f***ing loser” – prompting xQc to kill Andy again.

This was far from the end of it, though. The feud resulted in some of xQc’s viewers flooding to Andy’s stream to goad him.

“You’re nothing but a f***ing username, you don’t exist in real life,” Andy said to the chat. “You’re anonymous f***ing twelve-year-old losers. Your opinion means nothing, your presence means nothing. I don’t give a f*** how many people are in here spamming, you mean nothing.”

A day later, Andy was still furious with xQc for his actions on the Rust server. He proceeded to hold live conversations with some of xQc’s viewers, in which he asked one if he was living in poverty and dissatisfied with his life.

“I feel like, as much as you think my humor is that of a 12-year-old, I probably make more in a year than you will in your entire life,” Andy said.

“I feel like you’re angry with your station in life. I don’t care what you look like, I know poverty is ugly.”

Andy had earlier explained why he doesn’t think xQc will be getting involved with the new, roleplay-focused Rust server which is due to be released on January 7, where he accused him of being too much of a “sociopath” to want to get involved.

“Instead of getting 100k viewers, he doesn’t wanna get 60k viewers in doing RP and putting effort into it. It’s really hard to roleplay when you’re a sociopath who never leaves the house,” he said.

“I should leave him alone, but I feel like he’s being an asshole to a lot of creators.”

xQc is yet to re-engage in the feud, with fans urging Andy to ‘let it go’.

There’s set to be a reduced number of streamers on the new server, so we’ll know more about who exactly will be involved as soon as it drops.

Neekolul trolls fans on Twitter pretending she’s banned on Twitch

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:26

by Georgina Smith
Neekolul poses in front of a tree
Instagram: neekolul

Neekolul Twitch

Twitch streamer Neekolul pranked her fans by setting up her profile on Twitter to look like the ‘Streamer Bans’ alert account, before tweeting that she herself had been banned from Twitch, leaving some people very confused in the process.

Neekolul is also known primarily for being a streamer who plays games such as Among Us, along with her YouTube content that centers on reacting to weird and wonderful videos and memes to come from the internet.

She also went viral back in March 2020 after she made a TikTok to the popular sound ‘Oki Doki Boomer,’ which promptly gained traction on the app.

@neekolul

Like to trigger the BOOMERS #bernie2020

♬ Okie dokie boomer – Venus

In recent months bans on Twitch seem to have amped up somewhat, with changes to Twitch’s Terms of Service regarding acceptable language and the use of copyrighted content meaning more streamers are at risk of sudden bans than ever.

Perhaps this is how Neekolul managed to fool so many of her Twitter followers when she redecorated her account temporarily.

Neekolul pranks fans with fake Twitch ban tweet

She changed up her display name and image to look just like the Twitch ban bot ‘StreamerBans’ account, the 260,000 follower feed that often breaks the news of a streamer’s suspension.

Neekolul tweeted a rather convincing alert that read “Twitch Partner “Neeko” has been banned!” with a matching array of emojis and hashtags, meaning anyone who just took a glance and didn’t read her username would assume it was from the actual account.

Neekolul changes her account to look like the Streamer Bans account

While some fans clocked on to the prank right away, it wasn’t so obvious for others, with one commenter saying, “I have to say you really got me,” and another saying, “I f***ing fell for this sh*t, I can’t believe it.”

Creators Karl Jacobs and Classify also responded to the joke.

However, while the harmless prank was entertaining for her fans, there have been instances of Twitter banning people in the past for impersonating other accounts by switching up their profile picture and display name as it could violate their ‘Impersonation Policy.’

Either way, the popular streamer’s prank definitely managed to fool some people, and her Twitch account remains unbanned at the time of writing.