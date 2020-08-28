X-Files finally returns to TV with animated series on FOX

Popular 90s science fiction show the X-Files will live once again, returning as an animation called Albuquerque. On August 28, Fox announced their plans to bring the beloved series to a new medium.

The X-Files made its groundbreaking debut in 1993, and became an absolute cultural phenomena. Viewers around the world fell in love with FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they traveled the world investigating paranormal cases.

Advertisement

While the original series ended in 2002, in 2016 the show was brought back for a revival season that lasted for two years. Fans wanting more are in luck as the franchise is being revived once again – this time in the form of an animated series.

X-Files gets new life as animated series

On August 28, it was revealed that Fox Network is currently developing X-Files: Albuquerque. The new show is an animation that will serve as a spin-off series. However, the new iteration will not feature leads Mulder and Scully.

Advertisement

According to publication Deadline, Albuquerque will be more comedy-based, and will center around a cast of "misfit" FBI agents. The new team will look into X-Files that the outlet states are "too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder & Scully to bother with."

While some fans may be let down that the pair are not a part of the story, Fox haven't ruled out a cameo from them in the future. This also isn't the first time that the franchise has been created in a different medium – from 2011-2015, series creator Chris Carter wrote an official season 10 and 11 in comic form published by IDW.

While aliens and 'monster of the week' style episodes have largely come to define the X-Files, the beloved show was notorious for its humor and comedic plot lines. The animation seems to be focused on the latter.

Advertisement

Albuquerque will be created by animation studio Bento Box, and will be overseen by Chris Carter and Gabe Rotter who will serve as executive producers. At the time of writing, it's unclear when the project will make its debut.