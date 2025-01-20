X announces video tab coming to mobile app amid TikTok uncertainty

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced they will be adding a video tab to the popular microblogging app amid uncertainty around the future of TikTok.

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter back in 2022, the app has made a plethora of changes and feature additions.

The biggest of which is Grok AI, which was added as a tab on the bottom of the mobile app back in December 2024.

Now, amid the ongoing uncertainty about TikTok’s future in the United States, X has revealed a new video tab for users on the app.

X announces video tab coming to mobile app

Announced on January 20, 2025, X’s new tab to watch videos is already rolling out to users across the world.

The button will be placed on the bottom of the app, and it will allow users to scroll through videos the same way you do TikTok, YouTube Shorts, or Instagram Reels.

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many excited for it to be added.

One user commented: “Thank you 𝕏! This is an amazing advancement!”

“Starting posting some of my short form here, wonder if I need to start including some of the long form,” said Twitch and YouTube star StoneMountain64.

Others made it clear they don’t want X to turn into “the next TikTok” with the new feature.

“Please don’t make this the next TikTok. I deleted that app for a reason,” one user said.

This comes amid a time of uncertainty around the future of TikTok after the ban was put into effect on January 19, 2025, leading to the app being down for 14 hours.

President Trump says he will sign an executive order extending the TikTok ban another 90 days, however, and wants the US to have 50% ownership of the app alongside ByteDance.

If that sale will ever happen, however, we’ll have to wait to see. For more TikTok ban news, check out our hub.