WWE superstar Liv Morgan responds after married fan is outed for messaging fake account

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has responded after finding out a married fan had been messaging a fake account pretending to be her.

In this age of social media, scammers have taken to new methods when it comes to scouting a potential victim.

Creating fake Instagram accounts of celebrities, whether they be actors or sporting superstars, is just one way scammers have found their way into people’s private messages.

One man participating in a “loyalty test” was outed for having been messaging a fake account of WWE superstar Liv Morgan… despite having been married for eight years.

Article continues after ad

Asked to go through one another’s phones, the man’s wife discovered he had been corresponding with the fake account. He tried to claim that he “probably didn’t answer” as he thought the account’s questions surrounding his relationship status were “stupid.”

Article continues after ad

However, his wife quickly shut him down, saying, “Yes, you have!” And she didn’t look all too convinced by his reasoning. When asked if she wanted to continue checking his phone, she declined, stating, “No, ‘cause there’s going to be more sh** on there.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now the real Liv Morgan has responded, sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with a simple “Ya’ll” and a sad emoji.

“Not your name being thrown into some mess you ain’t got nothing to do with,” one person on the platform said. Morgan responded, “I feel terrible bro.”

Fans were quick to send their support, assuring Morgan that the situation was not her fault. One person wrote, “You can’t control what other people out there do. That person decided to deceive other people by pretending to be you. That’s on them, not you. And it’s a shame that people do that. It is very unfortunate.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.