WWE star Paige banned on Twitch for the first time - Dexerto

WWE superstar Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known to the WWE universe as Paige, has been given her first Twitch ban, with no clear reason as to why.

Twitch’s ban hammer is a fierce one. Streamers won’t always be told the exact reason and could face bans for any length of time based on their indiscretion, be it from just a day to a lifetime ban.

For example, the reason behind Dr Disrespect’s lifetime Twitch ban is still completely unknown to everyone, and that came at a time where he was arguably the biggest name on the platform.

Every day multiple Twitch partners are banned, but it’s not often they have much of a universal audience or the level of celebrity as someone like Paige. She’s a multiple-time champion, having scooped the NXT title and breaking through to the main roster like no other, where she became the youngest ever Divas Champion in WWE history.

Advertisement

Since that time, she’s featured in multiple WWE television shows, such as Total Divas and Tough Enough, helping her become a mainstream star.

Why is Paige banned on Twitch?

While it’s not clear what the exact reason is, with Paige not speaking about the ban yet, fans and viewers seem to believe it’s a DMCA claim.

According to a number of people online on the SquaredCircle subreddit, Paige was streaming an unofficial watch party of Jim Carrey’s 1994 hit Dumb & Dumber.

Twitch has a proper Watch Party function for streamers to watch some movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, but reportedly Paige wasn’t utilizing this option and hence faced a DMCA ban as a result.

Advertisement

While this can’t be verified at the time of writing, it definitely seems a plausible explanation and is a clear reason for a ban. If not using the official ‘Watch Party’ function, most streamers will often simply react and give their audience the chance to watch along with them. If the rumors are to be believed, Paige simply watched the film on-stream.

Paige officially retired from in-ring competition at the age of 25 back in April 2018, following a string of neck injuries. But she has since held several non-competing roles with the WWE and built a big audience on Twitch, too.

Advertisement

We’ll be sure to update this page as and when any confirmation is made regarding Paige’s Twitch ban.