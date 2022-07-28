WWE reportedly booking Logan Paul segments carefully to avoid live boos

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

The WWE is reportedly being very careful with how they book Logan Paul in the lead-up to Summerslam to ensure he isn’t getting booed every time he walks out into the ring during live shows.

In the latest instalment of Monday Night Raw, the show opened with Logan Paul and The Miz going at it in the ring. Neither of them got a proper introduction or walkout which is common practice when it comes to the opening of a wrestling show.

Logan Paul officially signed with the WWE after his impressive stint last year during Wrestlemania. While his previous appearance had him play the role of heel, the WWE is wanting to push him as a babyface this time around.

However, according to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, this was a deliberate move by the WWE to avoid Paul getting booed during his entrance. Later on, in the show, Paul was taken out by the Miz during a segment.

When The Miz hit him with the skull-crushing finale, the crowd began cheering “one more time”. Clearly, the WWE universe is not buying Paul’s role as a baby face as well as the company might have hoped.

The transition not going as organically as they would like and so Melter’s comment furthers the idea that the WWE is doing everything they can to minimize opportunities for Paul to receive boos from fans.

The move to make Paul a babyface is a surprising one given how easily he won over fans as a heel. And while The Miz may be a fantastic bad guy, he has now hit a point in his career where he is so beloved that even when playing the heel the audience does still root for him.

Time will tell if the WWE crowd stop booing Logan Paul. However, with Summerslam only a couple of days away, it is unlikely he will be able to win them over before his big match against The Miz at the PPV.