WWE denies approaching Lele Pons for $20M deal

Sources from the WWE are refuting claims that the wrestling company approached influencer Lele Pons for a $20 million deal, as was alleged during an episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

In 2022, the WWE tapped Logan Paul as a new talent, signing on the YouTube star for a multi-year contract following his bombastic showing in the boxing ring against KSI and Floyd Mayweather.

Now, another major influencer claims to have been approached by the company… but the WWE is refuting her statements.

On March 22, former Vine royalty, singer, and ‘Exposure’ host Lele Pons appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ podcast to discuss her life, career, and recent marriage to her husband, Guaynaa.

During the conversation, Paul suggested that Pons should get involved with the WWE as he had, when she let slip that she’d been approached by them for a possible deal.

“They reached out to me,” she revealed. “They reached out to me. I’m not kidding. I was like ‘If anything happens in my career, like a scandal or anything, I’m just going to go that route.’ I want to follow your steps!”

(Topic begins at 23:48)

Guaynaa then claimed that the WWE had offered her a whopping $20 million deal, which caught Logan Paul completely off guard — and, apparently, the WWE as well.

WWE sources deny offering Lele Pons $20M deal

As per reports from Fightful Select, sources from the WWE have adamantly refuted Pons’ claims, with one saying, “That’s generous of us.”

Pons isn’t the only personality to claim to have received $20 million from the WWE; Floyd Mayweather also asserted he’d been paid $20M for his performance at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, but skeptics have called those numbers into question over the years.

The number is also far more than big name WWE talent such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have earned, even when the number is converted to $825,000 from Venezuelan currency.

Thus far, the WWE has not made a public statement regarding Pons’ claims, which have struck a chord within the wrestling community (resulting in quite a few memes about the possible deal on social media).

For now, Logan Paul is gearing up for another boxing match against a mystery opponent after recovering from a leg injury he received during a WWE match last year.