Wrestlers hit back after WWE tries to stop them streaming on Twitch

Wrestling organization WWE is attempting to prevent wrestlers that are under contract with them from streaming on third-party platforms, including Twitch, under usernames associated with the company, after Chairman Vince McMahon sent a letter to talent calling for them to cease “detrimental” third-party activities.

Many wrestlers who are contracted under WWE have developed a social media following of their own, producing content on platforms such as Twitch or fan video service Cameo to connect with fans and earn extra income.

Pro-wrestler Adam Cole has a Twitch following of almost 40,000, streaming games such as Final Fantasy and Fall Guys. Xavier Woods, also known as Austin Creed, streams to an audience of almost 80,000.

However, this independent cross-platform content creation has clearly ruffled some feathers within the WWE, after it was reported that Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had sent a letter on September 3 calling for those activities to be suspended.

According to Fightful Select, the letter explained that “some of you are engaged with outside 3rd parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company.”

“It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days” McMahon went on, “continued violations will result in fines, suspension or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

WWE Wrestlers speak out against the ban

Talent under WWE began to speak out, Mick Foley saying “banning wrestlers from making extra money on third party deals - Twitch, YouTube, cameo - strikes me as a crummy thing to do.”

Banning wrestlers from making extra money on third party deals - twitch, YouTube, cameo - strikes me as a crummy thing to do.



Just my opinion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 5, 2020

Renee Paquette recently retired from the organization, and tweeted “sooooooo guess now would be a good time to launch my Twitch and Cameo?”

Sooooooo guess now would be a good time to launch my Twitch and Cameo?? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 4, 2020

However, it’s yet unclear to what extent WWE are expecting their wrestlers to reduce their presence on third-party platforms. While the letter gave the impression that they needed to suspend their activity on sites like Twitch and Cameo entirely, it appears as though they may only be expected to change their username to omit ‘WWE.’

When someone suggested Saraya Jade ‘Paige’ Pevis had deleted her Twitch account, she replied that she in fact hadn’t, and asked for people to stop “spreading false information.”

No I did not. Please don’t spread false information. https://t.co/Qt0sRO74fs — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 5, 2020

One commenter replied with a picture that appeared to show that her account by the name of ‘OfficialPaigeWWE’ could not be found, but she quickly put them straight but showing a screenshot of her active account, the username now ‘SarayaOfficial’ with mentions of the company omitted.

It would appear that the action is then less extreme than was originally assumed, but since the wrestlers constitute independent contractors there is no doubt that backlash against the company’s heavy-handed approach will continue.