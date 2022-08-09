EntertainmentEntertainment

WoW guild mocked for only recruiting “moderately attractive women”

Emma Hill
WoW
Blood elf in WoW with game logo
Blizzard Entertainment

Blood elf in WoW with game logo

World of Warcraft fans were left in hysterics after a recruitment ad for a guild said that “moderately attractive” female applicants would be given “special treatment.”

Guilds are integral part of the WoW community. Not only do these groups take the fantasy MMO to a whole new level, but also provide players from across the world with a strong support group.

To make their groups more inclusive, many guilds have also been branching out to encourage WoW from a wide variety of backgrounds.

However, one advertisement from a WoW guild missed the mark a a little bit. On a positive note, it did encourage more women to get involved in the male-dominated field…but only the “moderately attractive” ones.

WoW guild recruitment ad goes viral

On August 8, Reddit-user ‘Atlas Destiny‘ shared a recruitment call out they’d found from a WoW guild which seemed a bit odd.

Although the name of the guild was omitted it was described as being “new-ish” and so it was on the lookout for new members to “fill [its] roster.” However, it added: “We accept anyone, but moderately attractive women will be given special treatment.”

Reddit-users were sent into hysterics over the ad with the post picking up 3.5k likes, as of writing.

Many saw as it a chance to poke fun at the guild, with one viewer referencing Norman Osbourne’s iconic line from 2002’s Spider-Man: “You know, I’m something of an attractive woman myself.” Although, others were concerned as to what exactly the “special treatment” part of the ad meant.

Although, one WoW fan argued: “I like the standard of moderately attractive. There’s nothing better when courting someone than saying hey, ‘I think you are moderately attractive.’ Not too shabby I would say. You don’t suck, I mean. You’re solid 5.”

WoW guilds wanting to include a more diverse range of players in their group is always a fantastic thing. However, this call-out is certainly not the way to go about it.

