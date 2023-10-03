Woman’s Walmart meltdown goes viral as she wrecks store & attacks police

A woman’s freak out at a New York Walmart is going viral after she was filmed smacking a cop and trashing the store over shoplifting allegations.

Walmart has had its share of viral moments over the years with plenty of fisticuffs, pranks and other wild encounters, and the latest incident from a Mohegan Lake location is no different.

On October 3, a video was posted to the Public Freakout Reddit showing a woman in a heated confrontation with a police officer at Walmart, along with the jaw-dropping aftermath.

In the clips, the uploader explained that they had overheard the unnamed woman claiming she wasn’t stealing. The user began filming right as she demanded the cop to “drag her out” and started throwing items all over the store, leading to the officer getting physical with her.

Woman accuses Walmart of “racism” in viral freak out video

As the woman continued to yell at security to “throw her out,” she began to pick up items near the check-out area and throw them, prompting the cop to try to restrain her – only to get smacked.

The skirmish continued, with the angry woman wrestling with the officer and toppling a display with the battle moving out into the open where she was swiftly held down.

“F**king white trash!” she cried. “Take me to jail!”

In a follow-up video that’s been posted across social media, the woman was being handcuffed while repeatedly screaming about how Walmart was being “racist” at the top of her lungs.

The user who uploaded the video says they eventually “got bored” and left the store, and it’s unclear if the woman was arrested or what crimes she was charged with.

According to New York Law, assault on a peace officer carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

