Woman’s important video call ruined by dog puking loudly

A TikToker went viral after sharing the moment her online meeting was interrupted by her dog puking loudly.

In a viral clip with 2.2 million views, Ph.D. student Ellie Hurer (myphdexperience) recorded herself giving a video presentation to 30,000 people.

Ellie was speaking on camera during the 2021 European Inventor Award ceremony when her dog was heard loudly and violently throwing up in the background.

The TikToker continued talking through her dog’s noisy puking during the important call, but it was clear that she was trying to hide her embarrassment.

In text over the video, she explained what was going through her head in the moment, writing, “My mind went blank,” “The noises,” “f**k f**k f**k” and “HELP ME.”

“I can’t even watch it anymore because I cringe so much,” she admitted in the caption of the post.

TikTok users in the comments were left in hysterics over the mortifying incident.

“Sounds like an exorcism,” one person wrote. “It gets funnier and funnier every time I see it,” another added.

“I’ve watched this 10 times I almost woke up my kid because I had to laugh so hard,” a third shared.

Others revealed what they would’ve done if they were in the same situation.

“I would have muted and mouthed ‘I can’t hear you,'” one commented.

“Idk how you kept a straight face! I would have either laughed or cried lol,” another wrote.

“I probably would have just been really honest and apologized for the dog throwing up,” someone else said.

In a follow-up clip, the University of Hertfordshire student explained why she didn’t address her dog’s illness during the video call.

Ellie said she wasn’t sure her colleagues could even hear the puking due to the lousy microphone on her laptop. However, she admitted, “It’s obviously good enough because everyone f**king heard him.”