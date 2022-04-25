Woman’s horrible McDonald’s drive-thru etiquette goes viral on TikTok

A clip of a woman blocking a McDonald’s drive-thru so her husband could cut off cars in front of him has gone viral on TikTok.

Anyone who has ever craved fast food probably knows how a drive-thru works. Just like being in line inside a restaurant, customers are expected to take turns placing their orders and not cut in front of those ahead of them.

It’s a pretty simple concept, but it seems like not everyone feels like they need to adhere to these unwritten rules of the drive-thru, as shown in a viral video.

Let this serve as a lesson as how not to behave when taking your truck out to get fast food, because other customers will not be lovin’ it.

Couple infuriates McDonald’s drive-thru lane

The TikTok uploaded by an account documenting “Karens” in the wild, shows how a woman got out of her truck and blocked the drive-thru preventing other cars from pulling ahead.

According to the uploader, she did this in order for her husband to cut everyone off and she could get her McDonald’s order first.

“There is a line for a f**king reason!” the user swore as the clip ends.

Since being posted, the clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times. Viewers of the viral clip were as enraged as the uploader with some explaining how they would have dealt with the situation if they were in line.

“Person behind them should’ve honked the whole time they tried ordering,” one suggested. “I would have called that exact McDonald’s location and notified them about the situation,” another said.

It’s not clear what the emergency was or why the woman couldn’t get into the back of the line, but if the comments are any indication, don’t expect this behavior to be tolerated.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, not all drive-thru shenanigans are negative, as back in April, a McDonald’s drive-thru worker set TikTok on fire with his insanely polite service.