Woman’s “haunted” home decor is causing problems for her landlord

A woman on TikTok says that her unusual home decor is preventing her landlord from finding new tenants as she prepares to move out.

When it comes to home design, the world is your oyster. If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s ‘Design to Sell,’ you’ll know that sprucing up a living space is a great way for buyers to see value and imagine themselves living there.

However, one woman’s unique interior design is actually having the opposite effect and is actively preventing her current landlord from finding new tenants.

Forget the ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ signs and welcome mats; TikTok user, paranormal investigator, and ‘oddity’ enthusiast Beckie-Ann Galentine is all about spooky stuff. It’s Halloween 24/7 at her place, and that includes everything from jack-o-lanterns to actual coffins.

Instagram: mybloodygalentine Beckie-Ann-Galentine is a paranormal investigator whose home is stuffed to the brim with spooky decor – but her choice in interior design is causing her landlord some problems finding new tenants.

Woman’s “haunted” decorations prevent landlord from finding renter

In a viral video posted to TikTok on May 31, Beckie-Ann revealed that her choice of home decor is making it difficult for her landlord to successfully show the place to prospective tenants.

That’s probably because her home includes a coffee table made out of an actual “used” coffin, doors to the Danvers State psychiatric hospital, and keeps toe tags in “every drawer in the house,” which are used for tagging corpses.

That’s not all; she’s also got a gravestone in her home for one Reverend John White, who passed in 1872, alongside a “stack of antique ouija boards,” some of which are over a hundred years old.

It’s clear that Beckie-Ann loves her spooky things, and they definitely make her home unique. But according to the TikToker, her haunted house is causing problems for her landlord as the creepy vibes are simply putting some tenants off.

However, some commenters were totally here for Beckie’s eclectic style.

“This is actually hilarious,” one user wrote, to which Beckie replied, “The lady [touring the home] didn’t think so.”

“[You’re the] neighbor I wish I had,” another said. “Haha, I don’t think my neighbors felt the same seeing me smuggle in a coffin on lmfao,” the TikToker replied.

TikTok: mybloodygalentine According to Beckie-Ann, neither her neighbors nor prospective new tenants are big fans of her choice in decorations.

Beckie’s video has racked up over 1 million views since being posted just three days ago as more and more users pour in to gawk at her unique collection of spooky goods — although we’re not sure anything beats the 66-year-old Triceratops skull gracing Logan Paul’s living room. (Although it’s definitely way less spooky.)