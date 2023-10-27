Woman’s Halloween costume led to awkward Uber ride: “The silence was so loud”

A woman’s spooky Halloween costume led her to an awkward Uber ride when her driver stayed silent for most of the ride.

Halloween is grounds for ‘anything goes’ when it comes to costumes. Whether scary, seductive, or satirical — fanatics of the spooky day tend to go all out in their best costume ideas.

But when one woman had to take an Uber while dressed in her rather freakish costume, she had to prepare for the reaction of the driver.

Article continues after ad

She eventually posted his response to her TikTok where he was silent for most of the ride.

TikTok: wilsonolivia69 Wilson’s Uber driver finally broke his silence at the end of their ride when he began to laugh along with Wilson.

Olivia Wilson was headed to a Halloween function when she had to wear her creepy costume during her Uber drive on the way.

Article continues after ad

Dressed as Sloth from The Goonies, her misplaced eyes, facial reconstruction, and outfit were spot on for the portrayal of the gentle giant.

Before getting into her Uber, Wilson began filming her viral TikTok video where she said, “Imagine getting into your Uber looking like this.”

Article continues after ad

She then recorded herself walking outside to meet the driver, but the driver had passed her house multiple times before noticing that she was indeed waiting for him.

Wilson even texted the driver ahead of time saying, “Hello, I’m in a Halloween costume. Is that okay? Lol.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When it was finally time for the big reveal to her driver, he didn’t disappoint, as he spent most of the ride being silent until the very end when the silence broke and he started to laugh.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wilson can then be heard saying, “I’m sure you’ve actually seen worse things, maybe not.”

She even mentioned that during the drive, the two of them were making eye contact in the rearview mirror.

Those who have seen her viral video commented on its hilarity, jokingly saying, “Kept making eye contact? Using which eye?”

As well as, “Eye contact through the rearview mirror is sending me so hard into space, lmao.”

While another referred to a classic horror film, saying, “I would have dropped you off at the last house on the left.”

Article continues after ad

Someone even mentioned that Wilson was the “friend” they “need” because she was so funny.

Article continues after ad

And though the drive was awkward enough, Wilson ended her TikTok video with pictures of her at the Halloween function just standing in the background of two people posing as the mom and brother of Sloth. Can you say freaky?!