Woman who refuses to move in airport queue sparks heated debate

One old post resurfaced and has sparked outrage and frustration across the internet again, showing a woman who refused to budge in an airport queue until she was at the front of the line.

Airports have been a source of frustration for many, whether it’s having to organize the rest of the family’s luggage and tickets, or being dragged out of bed early to arrive hours before the flight even takes off.

Airports featured so much chaos that there have even been hit TV shows highlighting people’s nightmare experiences, like the hit British Reality TV series “Luton Airport.”

For some people, tired and stressed from the whole ordeal of flying and waiting, even the smallest inconveniences can cause outrage – like one woman who refused to move up in the queue until she was at the front.

People outraged at woman’s refusal to move at airport

One person had made their own mind up about how queues work, going against the sentiment of the masses, and not moving up as the queue progressed: “It’s the same if I move now or later.”

The post went viral, with over 90k likes, kicking off a debate over the ethics of queueing in the comments section. People joked that the only people who were frustrated at this queuing strategy were the British who are notorious for upholding the most staunch queuing beliefs: “This post is making so many British people so angry.”

In a comical response, one person replied: “They say us British people like to join queues. We don’t and I will be first in line to tell you that.”

However, some were genuinely irked by the post, finding that a moving queue at least made them feel a little bit better about waiting: “I want the fucking illusion of progress!!”

Plus, some people feel like they have seen worse behavior by people at airports, like a drunk woman who raged and got a whole flight delayed.