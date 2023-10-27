Woman who ‘felt something moving’ horrified as spider crawls out of her ear

A woman named Desirae Kelly has gone viral on Tiktok with nearly 30 million views after telling viewers about her horrifying experience of finding out a living spider had crawled into her ear while she was asleep.

After a nurse took a closer look into Kelly’s ear, the health professional confirmed that there was indeed something in there — and it appeared to be curled up in the back of the woman’s ear canal.

Kelly reacted with sarcasm about the “wonderful” news as she waited for her ear to be flushed out.

“I am so embarrassed, first of all, because that’s so gross, and I’m a clean person,” Kelly told the viewers. “But also, it’s an uneasy feeling — there’s a bug in my ear.”

The video jumped forward to reveal what had made Kelly’s ear its own.

“It was a spider,” she said through tears and a shaky breath. “It was alive. I threw up. I’m never sleeping again.”

How did the spider get into the woman’s ear?

In a second video, posted on October 24, Kelly reflected on her “traumatic” experience, starting with how she awoke from a “dead sleep” at 5 a.m. with a strange feeling in her ear.

“I thought it was the tassels on the end of my comforter, so I went back to sleep,” she said.

“About 10 or 15 minutes later, I woke up again, and this time … I actually felt something move in my ear.”

Kelly said she sat “straight up” after feeling the fluttering in her ear and decided to go to Urgent Care as soon as it opened in the morning.

As the fluttering continued, with some pain, Kelly compared it to a “big clump of wax moving” at the base of her eardrum.

As she got to Urgent Care, the nurse began to flush out the ear, but nothing was moving. However, as the nurse went to refill the spray bottle, things started happening.

“We’re not spraying at this point, and I feel stuff moving,” Kelly said. “I felt, whatever that was, crawl out of my ear … and I watched out of the corner of my eye something fall and land on my sweater.

“I should’ve known this wasn’t just a normal little bug when the nurse jumped back a step.”

The nurse collected herself and began pulling on Kelly’s sweater to free the bug, which was still alive, from her shoulder.

“As it falls from my shoulder to the floor, I watch it crawl,” she said. “I watch this black spider with all eight legs crawl across the f**king floor.”

The nurses confirmed the bug was a common house spider and checked to make sure Kelly’s ear was free of any remnants, including eggs, limbs or “extra buddies.”

“But I am traumatized,” she said. “Every night since that night, I have had earplugs in my ears. I don’t think I could ever sleep without earplugs again.”

“That is the most uneasy, violating feeling ever to quite literally feel a spider crawl out of your ear.”