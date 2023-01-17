Woman uses horse poo to cook food and heat office: “It’s good for the soul”

A UK-based woman by the name of Kelly Wheeler has shared how she saves money on energy bills at work, revealing that they use horse poo to stay warm.

Throughout the world, many are seeing a rise in energy costs leading many to explore the idea of alternative heat sources for warmth and cooking.

Many have switched to wood stoves or solar panels, but Kelly Wheeler had her own solution.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Wheeler revealed how she and her coworker use horse poop to cook food and heat their work area.

Based in the UK, Kelly runs an outdoor activity center and began looking for a way to save money on her energy bills for the center.

Instead of using wood in her log burner to create heat and a cooking source, Kelly decided to use the waste from two of her miniature horses’ waste as an energy source.

She takes the horse’s poop, makes them into bricks, and after they dry out, Kelly puts them in the log burner she had fitted just months prior.

“Burning the briquettes has more than halved what logs we use. We’ve also got a kettle for the top and we can make dinner or a full English breakfast on it,” Kelly said to The Sun.

“Sometimes we use a hotpot or do jacket spuds in a little oven that sits on the top. It really reduces the costs.”

Wheeler also shared that she thinks making the poop into bricks is “good for the soul” and has saved the center about $30 a month in energy bills.

